Police officer stabbed in suspected Brussels terror attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian judicial official says one police officer has been fatally stabbed in Brussels in a suspected terror attack. According to the federal prosecutor’s office, two police officers were attacked near Brussels North train station Thursday. Local media reported that the attacker was shot. A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

