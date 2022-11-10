SE Asian leaders struggle with question of Myanmar violence

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders are struggling to come to a consensus on how to pressure Myanmar to comply with a plan for peace, with violence in the member state spiraling out of control since the military seized power in 2021. The group has banned leaders of Myanmar, also known as Burma, from participating in its top-level events, like the ongoing summit in Phnom Penh, in an effort to pressure them to comply with ASEAN’s five-point plan for peace, so far with little effect. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Friday he had proposed broadening the ban.

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.