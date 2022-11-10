Tackling homelessness top goal for Oregon Democrat Kotek

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek says she will be a governor for all Oregonians, though the election remained too early to call with Republican rival Christine Drazan monitoring returns and expecting Kotek’s lead to narrow. Kotek stood in front of a fountain in Portland a few steps from the Willamette River and told an invitation-only crowd of supporters displaying her campaign signs that she is ready to get to work. If she wins, Kotek would be the first openly lesbian elected governor in the United States, along with Maura Healey, who on Tuesday was elected governor of Massachusetts.

By CLAIRE RUSH and ANDREW SELSKY Associated Press

