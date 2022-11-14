Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doubts there are enough votes in Congress to codify abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. Although Democrats did better than expected in the midterm elections, they are still on track to lose control of the House, which would allow Republicans to block any such legislation. In addition, some Democrats are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

