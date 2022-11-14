Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” has pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said Monday that César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade. Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment. He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

