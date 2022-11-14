Experts: Dallas air show crash may lead to more safety rules

While the cause of a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show to commemorate Veterans Day remains unknown, experts say the accident will likely renew discussion over whether additional safety rules are needed for such events. Safety recommendations made following aircraft accidents at similar events have focused on protecting spectators, pilot medical fitness and aircraft maintenance. The Commemorative Air Force on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe. All six were experienced aviators with years of flight training. Officials have not publicly identified which of them was piloting the aircrafts.

By JUAN A. LOZANO, JIM SALTER and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

