Man accused of taking Amazon truck, leading police on chase

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led troopers on a chase along Interstate 93 through two communities before he was arrested. Police said the vehicle was taken in Concord on Sunday afternoon. Troopers spotted it in Hooksett heading south on the interstate. They pursued the vehicle through Manchester, where the truck ultimately came to a stop on a dead-end road. The driver got out and troopers arrested him with the help of a police dog. The 40-year-old man was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicate, among others. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

