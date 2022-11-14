Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two suspected people smugglers fired shots at Hungarian police from a van carrying migrants on Monday during and after a car chase that ended without injuries in the country’s capital. The suspects fired at police from a van with Hungarian license plates after refusing an order to pull over on the M5 highway near the town of Inarcs. The van was forced to stop on the outskirts of Budapest, after which the suspects fled into a forest and fired more shots at police. The two men, who claimed Iraqi citizenship, were taken into custody in Budapest by Hungarian counterterrorism agents. Police said 21 Syrian migrants were found in the van.

