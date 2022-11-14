TV role helps Mayan Lopez heal relationship with dad George

Mayan Lopez’s co-star in her new NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. George’s previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were based on his real life, and so is “Lopez vs. Lopez.” After divorcing Mayan’s mother, Ann, in 2012, Mayan says she and her dad didn’t have much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic. During that time, Mayan would film a lot of TikTok videos with her dad and a producer noticed them and thought their story would make good TV.

