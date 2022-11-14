Well noted: A selection of some music-themed gifts this year
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
The Associated Press is recommending for music lovers gifts including vinyl box sets by Neil Young, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Paul McCartney and heavy metal icon Iron Maiden. There is also a book about the beginning of rock at Sun Records that takes you behind hits like “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Whitney Houston’s estate has released a perfume inspired by the singer’s personality, warmth and zest for life. And there’s a massive 20-LP set containing 242 recordings of original songs and readings inspired by or incorporating birdsong — all to benefit the National Audubon Society.