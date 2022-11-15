Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine. The funding request comes as lawmakers begin their post-election session. The request also includes $9.25 billion to combat a possible COVID-19 winter surge. The latest funding request for Ukraine is roughly double what Biden asked for in September. It comes as the GOP is poised to take control of the House following the midterm elections. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker, has warned that Republicans wouldn’t support writing a “blank check” for Ukraine if they capture the majority.

