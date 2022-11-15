‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing

Victims and their family members unleashed their anger and raw emotion at sentencing proceedings for a man who drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people. Darrell Brooks was convicted last month of 76 charges in the November 2021 crash in Waukesha. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him Wednesday. Prosecutors asked the sentences be consecutive. Many victims and survivors spoke of the horrors of the crash, and the physical and emotional anguish they have continued to face. Three people, including Brooks’ mother, are expected to make statements on his behalf on Wednesday. Brooks also plans to make a statement.

By AMY FORLITI and TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

