Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles. That’s been the pattern for much of this year, despite North Korea testing dozens of missiles, including short-range weapons that are likely nuclear-capable and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could target the U.S. mainland. The United States and its two top Asian allies, however, have been working quietly on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meetings to build a broader coalition to maintain international pressure on North Korea.

By FOSTER KLUG and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

