Nevada GOP Senate candidate cites ‘tactics used against us’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada is conceding that he lost the election and won’t contest the result. GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said Tuesday that any challenge of the results would not alter the ultimate outcome. But in Twitter and email statements, Laxalt said Republicans either have to fix election laws or adjust to tactics that he alleges Democrats used against them. An aide confirmed that Laxalt called Cortez Masto to concede. She’s the first Latina to serve in the Senate and was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections. Laxalt had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.