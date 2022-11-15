Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after cryptocurrency’s third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get a feel of how messy FTX’s bankruptcy case could be. Users remain frustratingly in the dark about when they might get their funds back, if at all. They’re directing much of their anger toward FTX’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. In a court filing, FTX’s lawyers said there were already more than 100,000 claims against the company and estimated that figure could grow to more than 1 million, most of them customers, once the case is complete.

By KEN SWEET and THALIA BEATY The Associated Press

