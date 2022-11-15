University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community is mourning as new details emerge about both the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect faces. Authorities have said university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. joined a group of about two dozen others who traveled by bus Sunday to Washington for a field trip. After the bus arrived back on campus, authorities say Jones opened fire, killing the three players and wounding two others. Jones was scheduled to make a first court appearance Wednesday, the same day classes at the university were scheduled to resume.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.