Council race in Michigan town settled by two pieces of paper

ROGERS CITY, Mich. (AP) — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town has been settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie. The new council member in Rogers City is Timeen Adair, whose piece of paper said “elected.” The other candidate, Brittany VanderWall, pulled a piece of paper that said “not elected.” There were no hard feelings Monday and the two candidates even hugged. Adair says the Election Day tie means Rogers City, with a population of 2,800, is satisfied with both candidates. VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election, telling Adair: “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”

