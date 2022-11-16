Drone hits Israeli-linked tanker; Iran frees 2 Greek tankers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran. That’s according to a Mideast-based defense official and an Israeli official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles — about 240 kilometers — off the coast of Oman. Meanwhile, Greece said Iran freed two Greek oil tankers held by Tehran since May.

