Israel urges soccer fans going to Qatar to keep low profile

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s Foreign Ministry has launched a campaign to educate Israeli soccer fans about how to navigate the laws and customs of Qatar ahead of the World Cup there. The conservative Muslim country has no diplomatic relations with Israel but in a landmark first, Israeli soccer fans will be able to travel to the Gulf Arab emirate for the tournament. The Israeli campaign website, in Hebrew and Arabic, outlines a potential minefield awaiting Israeli tourists — who don’t have a reputation for being discreet. Qatar criminalizes homosexuality, bans drugs and restricts alcohol consumption. Also, fans and officials from Israel’s archenemy Iran will be in Qatar for the tournament. The government advice campaign launched on Wednesday.

