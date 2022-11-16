Israeli-linked tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran. That’s according to a Mideast-based defense official and an Israeli official who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack. The Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. In a statement, Eastern Pacific Shipping said the Pacific Zircon, carrying gas oil, had been “hit by a projectile” some 150 miles — about 240 kilometers — off the coast of Oman. It said its crew was safe.

