Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum

NEW YORK (AP) — The revolutionary artistry of the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler is now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” kicked off its fifth stop with an opening celebration Tuesday night featuring the likes of Kylie Jenner and Julia Fox. In an ushering of the new guard, Mugler’s newest creative director Casey Cadwallader guided Jenner as the pair gazed upon the complexities of Mugler’s futuristic designs. Mugler himself died in January at the age of 73. The exhibit opens to the public Friday and runs through May 7.

