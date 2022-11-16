Sri Lanka urged to drop terror charges for 2 protest leaders
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Sri Lankan government is being urged to drop charges against two protest leaders detained for more than three months following the anti-government demonstrations that engulfed the island nation earlier this year. Amnesty International also renewed its call for Sri Lanka to repeal the harsh, civil war-era Prevention of Terrorism Act under which the two protest leaders are being held. Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma, both university student leaders, have been detained for more than 90 days under the PTA. In recent weeks, opposition groups and rights activists have been staging frequent protests to demand the release of two leaders and end to a government crackdown on anti-government demonstrations over economic hardships.