State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state TV says gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces. The motive of Wednesday’s attack was not immediately clear. Iran has seen nationwide protests in recent weeks and violent clashes as security forces have cracked down on dissent. State TV said that groups of several dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh late on Wednesday, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them. State-linked media also reported that a Shiite religious seminary in the city was set ablaze.

