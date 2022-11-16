US and Russia clash over responsibility for missile strike

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. and its Western allies clashed with Russia at the U.N. Security Council over responsibility for a deadly missile strike in Poland near the Ukrainian border. U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo called the incident “a frightening reminder of the absolute need to prevent any further escalation” of the nine-month war in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council Wednesday: “This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia countered, accusing Ukraine and Poland of trying “to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO.”

