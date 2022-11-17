Attorneys demand arrest of guards in jail detainee’s beating

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a Georgia jail detainee are demanding the firings and arrests of guards recorded by security cameras repeatedly punching the inmate in his cell. Lawyers and two sisters of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man from North Carolina, spoke to reporters Wednesday in Camden County near the jail where the beating happened Sept. 3. Attorney Harry Daniels said the deputies involved should be arrested and the video shows no justifiable reason for punching Hobbs. Sheriff Jim Proctor and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are conducting separate investigations. A sheriff’s spokesman has not answered questions about whether the deputies involved remain on duty.

