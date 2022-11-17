GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority is upending the agenda in Washington, empowering GOP lawmakers to pursue conservative goals and vigorously challenge the policies of President Joe Biden and his administration. It’s a familiar whiplash, reminiscent of what took place after earlier midterm contests in 2018 and 2010 that also ended one-party control of Washington. But as House Republicans regain power for the first time since the Jan. 6 insurrection, they have made clear that a top priority for their new majority is to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.

By KEVIN FREKING and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.