Guatemala finds over 1,000 artifacts at Americans’ home

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala say they have found 1,222 possible archeological artefacts at the home of an American couple accused of smuggling historical relics. The apparently pre-Hispanic pieces found in a 12-hour inspection of the house in the tourist town of Antigua range from large stone carvings to small pottery pieces. The prosecutors office said in a statement Thursday that the raid on the home “represents a tough blow to a presumed ring dedicated to illegally trafficking cultural goods.” The special prosecutors office for cultural legacy said the pieces found include stone items made of jade and basalt, and said the pieces were being examined.

