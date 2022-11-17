Lines in the sand need redrawing to reach climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — As international climate talks in the Egyptian desert go into its final days, the focus is on somehow erasing some countries’ lines in the sand on key issues. These include compensation for climate disasters, ending all fossil fuel use and additional financial help for poor nations. Saudi Arabia and China have emerged as spoilers on issues pushed by developing countries, such as phasing down all fossil fuels, and a reform of international finance systems sought by developed countries. On the all consuming question of providing money to those countries hit by climate-related catastrophes, or loss and damage, the United States is resisting any suggestion that this should be labeled as compensation, let alone reparations. Another big point of contention is who pays.

By SETH BORENSTEIN, KELVIN CHAN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

