Officials begin external review of UVA shooting response

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will conduct a review of the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two injured earlier this week. University and state officials made the announcement Thursday. Virginia State Police say they are taking over the ongoing criminal investigation and promising an update. A UVA student and former football player is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the violence that broke out Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.