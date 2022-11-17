Russia launches missile barrage on Ukraine as 1st snow falls

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv. The freezing weather on Thursday is a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles keep taking out Ukraine’s power and gas plants. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis. Still, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on Thursday. At least seven people were killed in Russian drone and missile strikes. One hit a residential building and rescue workers were still searching Thursday for more victims amid the rubble.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.