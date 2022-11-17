Seoul: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile. South Korea’s military said the North fired the missile toward its eastern waters on Friday morning. It later said the missile is likely an ICBM, which North Korea develops to strike the mainland U.S. Earlier this month, North Korea carried out another ICBM test, but outside experts say the missile failed to fly its intended flight.