War, North Korea missile test loom over Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — Asia-Pacific leaders meeting in Bangkok appear likely to issue a statement condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine. Their foreign ministers agreed on a statement Friday deploring “in the strongest terms” the invasion by Moscow. But the foreign ministers of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum qualified that by saying “most” — not all — had agreed and noting that APEC is an economic forum that does not address security issues. APEC leaders have not yet issued a statement. Also Friday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with five other leaders on the summit’s sidelines to discuss and condemn North Korea’s firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters.

