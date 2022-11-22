3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three jail guards in Georgia have been charged with battery and violating their oath of office in the beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges against Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey and Ryan Biegel on Tuesday and said the three have been arrested and booked into jail. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys. Security cameras recorded guards in September repeatedly punching a detainee in the head and neck after rushing into his cell.

