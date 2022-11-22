Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Public records show that the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago. A legal petition filed in Texas by the suspect’s grandparents when he was 15 said he wanted to “protect himself” from a father with a criminal history including a domestic violence conviction. The request came just months after he was targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is 22, faces murder and hate crime charges. He was was known as Nicholas Brink until 2016. Records show that just before his 16th birthday, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name.

By THOMAS PEIPERT, JESSE BEDAYN and BRITTANY PETERSON Associated Press

