Judge weighs whether to unseal records in teens’ killings

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge says she will decide soon whether to unseal court records that led to a man’s arrest last month in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls. During a hearing Tuesday, Special Judge Fran Gull acknowledged that there’s great public interest in the case against 50-year-old Richard M. Allen and said she’ll decide whether to unseal the records “in due haste.” Allen was arrested last month and charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German and 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams. The girls’ bodies were found a day after they were dropped off at a hiking trail outside of their hometown of Delphi, where Allen lives.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.