Sweden arrests 2 suspected spies in predawn raid

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish authorities have arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a pre-dawn operation in the Stockholm area. The authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police backed by soldiers rappelling down from Black Hawk helicopters to arrest a couple that had allegedly spied for Russia. Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said one of the two was accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.” Sweden’s security agency said the operation, which included house searches, was carried out with the assistance of the police and the Swedish Armed Forces. The spy agency said a probe “has been ongoing for some time.”

