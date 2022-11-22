Ukraine is investigating alleged prisoner shooting video

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating the conduct of Russian troops who appeared in a video that Moscow alleges showed them trying to surrender, then being shot. Video fragments circulated on Russian social media last week which Moscow alleged show that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said Tuesday that a probe has been launched on charges of violating the laws or customs of war over what they said was “feigning surrender and opening fire” on Ukrainian forces by the Russian servicemen.

