Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state to win back-to-back terms since 1998. Dunleavy bested a field that included former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker; and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who is being sued by a woman who says he sexually harassed her. Dunleavy had over 50% of the vote after final vote tallies were released Wednesday, and he avoided ranked choice voting in the general election to win a second term. Dunleavy’s first term in office was marked early on by tensions with lawmakers and a recall effort.

