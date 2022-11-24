Hong Kong emigres seek milk tea in craving for taste of home

HONG KONG (AP) — As tens of thousands leave Hong Kong for new lives abroad, many are craving a flavor from childhood that’s become a symbol of the city’s culture: the heavy, sweet milk tea served at diner-like restaurants called cha chaan tengs. Emigrants are seeking out the drink in cafes abroad, and going to classes to learn to brew it themselves. Exiled activist Lee Ka-wai said that immersing himself at a Hong Kong-style cafe in London with a cup of milk tea is a luxury. The drink is so beloved that members of Hong Kong’s protest movement have called themselves part of a “Milk Tea Alliance” with activists from Taiwan, Thailand, and Myanmar, who drink similar beverages.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.