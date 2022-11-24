Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar injured his right ankle but Richarlison scored two goals to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the World Cup. The second came from a spectacular acrobatic kick just before an injured Neymar limped off the field. Richarlison used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his right ankle but he declined to speculate on whether he would be available to play in the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday.

