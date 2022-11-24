Pakistan appoints ex-spy master Gen. Munir as new army chief

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Cabinet minister says Pakistan’s premier has named the country’s former spy chief as head of the army. The military has historically wielded huge political influence in Pakistan, ruling the country for half of its 75-year history. It also oversees Pakistan’s nuclear program. Thursday’s announcement says Gen. Asim Munir will replace Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose extended six-year term ends on Nov. 29. Munir begins his new role at a time of heightened political turmoil due to months of bitter feuding between Sharif and his predecessor, former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

