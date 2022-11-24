Pakistani PM names ex-spy master to be new army chief
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Cabinet minister says Pakistan’s premier has named the country’s former spy chief as head of the army. The military has historically wielded huge political influence in Pakistan, ruling the country for half of its 75-year history. It also oversees the nuclear program. Thursday’s announcement means Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir will replace Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who completes his six-year extended term on Nov. 29. Munir begins his new role at a time of heightened political turmoil due to months of bitter feuding between Sharif and former premier Imran Khan.