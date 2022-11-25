Head of Haiti’s police academy killed at training facility

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police say the director of the National Police Academy, Harington Rigaud, was shot and killed at the doors of a police academy in a gang-controlled neighborhood in the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince. The killing is just the latest in a number of attacks against law enforcement, including assassinations of police officers and attacks on official buildings. It also comes as Haitian and international authorities grapple with how to control rampant gang violence in the Caribbean nation. Video circulating on social media Friday shows Rigaud’s bloody dead body stretched out on the ground.

