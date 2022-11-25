Indonesia earthquake toll reaches 310 as more bodies found

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Java island early this week has risen to 310 after rescuers found more bodies under landslides. At least 24 people remain missing. The National Search and Rescue Agency says the bodies were recovered in two areas in mountainous Cianjur district where landslides triggered by Monday’s quake brought tons of mud, rocks and broken trees. More than 1,400 rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the magnitude 5.6 quake, which injured more than 2,000 people. Officials say rescuers will continue searching until rebuilding begins.

