Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline during World Cup in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatari authorities say a fire has broken out at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match is set to be played Saturday evening but caused no injuries.Qatar’s Interior Ministry says the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city of Lusail, which is hosting several games during the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday. The blaze was about 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.