Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win against Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return. Neymar wrote on Instagram that he was enduring “one of the most difficult moments” of his career but seemed optimistic about his chances of returning. He showed two photos of his swollen ankle in an Instagram story.

