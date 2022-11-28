At least 4 killed as Somalia’s al-Shabab attacks hotel

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali forces are still trying to flush out armed assailants who attacked a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, killing at least four people, according to residents. The death toll is likely to rise as there has been no official word of any casualties. There were reports of sporadic gunfire Monday afternoon, more than 18 hours after the attack on the Villa Rose hotel started. Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. A police spokesman said Sunday that scores of people, including government officials, had been rescued from the hotel. Such militant attacks are common in Mogadishu and other parts of the Horn of Africa nation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.