City holds vigil, honors 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting
By BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Hundreds gathered in Chesapeake, Virginia, to honor six people killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart. The state’s governor, Glenn Youngkin, also pledged during Monday’s vigil to confront a “mental health and a behavioral health crisis.” The remembrance comes six days after the rampage in the city of about 250,000 people. Police said the shooter at the Walmart was a supervisor. He left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked. He died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.