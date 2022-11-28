Palestinians say 3 men killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says three Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The official Palestinian news agency reported Tuesday that one man was killed during violent clashes near the city of Hebron, and two brothers were killed by Israeli troops west of the city of Ramallah. The Israeli military said its soldiers came under attack near in both instances and returned fire. A Palestinian driver struck an Israeli pedestrian in what the army said was a deliberate attack. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months. More than 138 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

