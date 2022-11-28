South Korea extradites murder suspect to New Zealand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has extradited a 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand two months after she was arrested over her possible connection to the bodies of two long-dead children found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said Tuesday the unidentified woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities Monday evening at the Incheon international airport near Seoul. The ministry said it has also provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” over the case. South Korean police arrested the woman in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest. New Zealand’s Justice Ministry then submitted a formal request for her extradition to the South Korean ministry.

